Snow confirmed as powerful weather system approaches Pretoria

Pretoria residents should prepare for a cooler, wet and windy weekend as the powerful weather system responsible for fresh snowfall over the highest parts of the Drakensberg moves across the country.

Fresh snow was confirmed at Sani Mountain Escape, at the top of Sani Pass, on Friday morning, September 4.

The mountain lodge said an overnight dusting of snow had covered parts of the high-lying area, turning the landscape white as temperatures dropped below freezing.

The snowfall was expected to remain mainly confined to the highest elevations of the Drakensberg, Lesotho, and parts of the Eastern Cape. No snow is expected in Pretoria.

Snow Report Southern Africa earlier indicated that snow was possible from Thursday to Monday as a cut-off low-pressure system developed over the western interior.

While forecasts initially suggested the possibility of heavy snowfall in some areas, the expected amounts were later reduced. Between 10cm and 15cm remained possible over some of the highest parts of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho.

Light snowfall was also forecast over the high peaks of the Western and Northern Cape, with snow expected near the top of Sani Pass and along the upper slopes of the Drakensberg.

The snow, rain and strong winds affecting parts of the country are linked to an intense cut-off low.

A cut-off low forms when a pool of cold air in the upper atmosphere becomes separated from the main westerly flow. These systems can move slowly and draw moisture into the interior, resulting in several days of unsettled weather, including heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and snow over sufficiently high terrain.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said the system was bringing cold, wet and windy conditions to several provinces, with severe-weather warnings issued for disruptive rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and rough seas.

Gauteng initially remained on the warmer, drier side of the system on Friday.

SAWS forecast fine and warm conditions for the province, while Pretoria was expected to reach a maximum of about 29°C. Cloud was, however, expected to increase as the system moved eastwards and moisture spread into the province.

The weather is expected to change noticeably during the weekend.

Pretoria is forecast to reach around 24°C on Saturday, with partly cloudy and breezy conditions and a possibility of isolated showers.

By Sunday, the maximum temperature could fall to between 20°C and 21°C as cloud cover thickens and showers and thundershowers become more likely.

Monday is expected to be the coldest and wettest day of the period, with a maximum of only about 18°C to 19°C and further rain possible. Minimum temperatures should remain between approximately 10°C and 13°C.

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SAWS’ extended weekend outlook indicated partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions over large parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Cloudy conditions and more widespread rain are expected in some regions as the cut-off low continues moving east.

Although Pretoria is not currently included in the snowfall forecast, residents should prepare for gusty winds, sudden downpours, lightning and possible hail as thunderstorms develop.

People planning outdoor activities should continue monitoring short-term forecasts because the position and speed of a cut-off low can alter the timing and intensity of rainfall.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution on wet roads, avoid flooded low-water crossings and keep a safe following distance during heavy rain.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

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