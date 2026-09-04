Woman arrested over alleged Tshwane Metro official impersonation scam

A 48-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly posing as a Tshwane Metro official and defrauding members of the public through fraudulent traffic and vehicle registration services.

The TMPD Civilian Internal Affairs Unit arrested the woman on September 3 at the TMPD on Francis Baard Street in Pretoria Central.

According to TMPD spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, the suspect was caught after allegedly deceiving members of the public by claiming she could clear traffic infringement notices at discounted rates.

She allegedly told members of the public that she could assist them with registering vehicles on the eNaTIS system.

Mahamba warned residents to be cautious when approached by people claiming to have the authority to provide municipal services at reduced rates.

“Members of the public must be vigilant and verify the identity and credentials of anyone claiming to represent the City of Tshwane or the TMPD.”

He stressed that neither metro officials nor TMPD officers are authorised to offer discounted fees or reduced rates for municipal services.

The superintendent urged people not to hand over money or personal information to those promising to resolve traffic fines or provide vehicle registration services outside official channels.

“The suspect is facing charges of fraud and impersonating a municipal official,” he said.

Mahamba commended the officers involved in the arrest and urged anyone who may have fallen victim to similar scams to come forward.

The spokesperson added that information from residents could help authorities identify other individuals involved in fraudulent activities.

“Anyone who has been affected by similar scams or has information about fraudulent activities is encouraged to report it immediately so that the necessary action can be taken.”

Members of the public can report suspected fraudulent activities to the TMPD on 012 358 7095/6 or at their nearest police station.

The suspected scammer. Photo: Supplied



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