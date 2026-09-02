CrimeLocal news

Spring celebration turns deadly: Cullinan man stabbed to death

A 21-year-old man died after being stabbed in Cullinan following an alleged argument that erupted when water was thrown at a passer-by.

11 hours ago
Itumeleng Mokoena 1 minute read

A Spring Day celebration in Refilwe, Cullinan, ended in tragedy after a 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an argument over water being splashed at a passer-by.

On September 1, scores of residents gathered to celebrate the new season, with many youngsters taking part in the tradition of splashing water on people passing by.

The celebration, however, turned violent after the victim allegedly poured water on a 33-year-old man who refused to take part in the activity.

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Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the victim had been celebrating Spring Day with friends when the incident occurred.

“They came across a man who refused to play along. An argument started as the passer-by did not want to get wet. [The passer-by] took out a knife from his back pocket and stabbed the victim on the left side [of the] upper body,” Van Dyk said.

Van Dyk said the victim died while being transported to hospital.

“The incident happened around 15:57 in Ext 3, Refilwe, Cullinan, Liphiri Street, a public road.”

According to Van Dyk, after the stabbing, the suspect was assaulted by community members and later sought medical treatment at Dark City Clinic in Ekangala.

“The suspect was traced at Ekangala Clinic where he was arrested.”

He has since been charged with murder and is expected to appear in court soon.

Tributes have poured in on social media for the young man, whom members of the public have identified as Tshepang Nyathi.

Community members have also raised concerns about the dangers of water-splashing during Spring Day celebrations, urging parents to discourage children and young people from behaviour that could lead to conflict and violence.

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11 hours ago
Itumeleng Mokoena 1 minute read

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Itumeleng Mokoena

Itumeleng Mokoena is a skilled journalist with experience in investigative reporting, interviewing, photography, and writing accurate news. Based at Pretoria Rekord East, he covers various beats and is dedicated to informing and educating the community. With a diploma from Tshwane University of Technology and previous experience at Lowveld Media, he is a passionate and hardworking journalist.
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