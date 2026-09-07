Pretoria job hunters allegedly targeted by bogus police captain

Job seekers in Pretoria are urged not to fall for a suspected scam in which a man allegedly posing as a police captain promises SAPS employment in exchange for money.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the man is allegedly posing as ‘Captain Dlamini’ and offering employment in the police service to members of the public.

He claims the suspect tells prospective applicants that SAPS interviews will be held at Hammanskraal Police Station.

“The suspect claims that he can arrange for people to be appointed without having to go through the normal interview process, provided they pay him a certain amount of money.”

Van Dyk warned that members of the public should not believe anyone who claims they can secure a SAPS position for payment.

“The recruitment and promotion process in the SAPS does not require anyone to pay money in order to secure employment or get a promotion in the service,” the police spokesperson stated.

He emphasised that no one can buy a position within the police service and that no person has the authority to guarantee employment for money.

People who are interested in joining the police service are encouraged to follow the official recruitment process and obtain information only through official SAPS recruitment channels.

Van Dyk also cautioned community members to be highly vigilant when approached by anyone promising them a job in exchange for money.

“Anyone who has already paid the alleged suspect, or another person claiming to be able to secure them employment in the SAPS, is urged to report the matter to the police and open a case for investigation.”

Police are also asking victims to provide any available evidence that could assist with the investigation, including proof of payment, messages, contact numbers and any other communication with the suspect.

Communities are urged to share the warning with family members, friends and others who may be looking for employment to help prevent more people from falling victim to the alleged scam.

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