UPDATE: Singer Charlize Berg’s missing twin brother found

Singer Charlize Berg’s twin brother, Jaco van der Berg, has been found alive in a field in Pretoria following an urgent search for him.

Berg confirmed the news in an update, saying the family was deeply grateful that her brother had been located.

“We are incredibly grateful to share that my brother has been found in a field in Pretoria,” she said.

Few further details are available at this stage. Berg asked the public to avoid assumptions, comments and speculation due to the sensitive nature of her brother’s condition and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Jaco had been missing since Saturday night after leaving Aloe Valley Wellness Manor. His family said he was barefoot and experiencing a psychotic episode at the time.

According to Berg, her brother has been battling addiction for many years, describing it as a complex and heartbreaking situation that the family is trying to navigate one step at a time.

She also stressed that Aloe Valley Rehab should not be blamed for his disappearance.

Berg explained that the facility follows a particular approach and policy that differs from that of a traditional rehabilitation centre. She appealed to the public not to point fingers or draw conclusions without knowing the full circumstances.

“Today, we are simply deeply grateful for God’s grace that my brother has been found,” she said.

Berg thanked everyone who shared the missing-person appeal, helped search, made calls, sent messages and prayed with the family.

“Your support has meant more to us than words can describe.”

The family has now asked for privacy, particularly for Jaco, while they determine the next steps.

Berg also asked people to continue praying for his health, recovery, protection and healing, as well as for wisdom and strength for the family in the journey ahead.

Also read: Singer Charlize Berg’s twin brother missing: ‘We are extremely worried’

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