These Pretoria areas face a 12-hour water outage this week

Residents in Ga-Rankuwa and several surrounding areas should prepare for a 12-hour water interruption from 18:00 on Thursday, September 10, until 06:00 on Friday, September 11.

Rand Water notified the City of Tshwane’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit that the interruption is necessary to replace the Ga-Rankuwa water meter.

The following areas are expected to be affected:

De Wildt AH

Ga-Rankuwa, including all units

Ga-Rankuwa Industrial

Ga-Rankuwa View

Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1

Kafferskraal 308-JR

Kameelfontein 257-JR

Krelingspost 425-JQ

Rama 768-JR

Sjambok Zijn Oude Kraal 258-JR

Syferfontein 430-JQ

Uitvalgrond 434-JR

The metro warned that the list may not include every area that could experience an interruption.

Residents are encouraged to store enough water for essential use before 18:00 on Thursday and use water sparingly throughout the interruption.

The city urged residents not to water gardens, wash vehicles, clean driveways or pavements with hosepipes, or fill swimming pools. Residents should also flush toilets only when necessary, close taps while brushing their teeth and reduce their daily water consumption as much as possible.

Consumers were warned that the Water and Sanitation Business Unit would not accept responsibility for damage to household appliances resulting from the interruption, in accordance with City of Tshwane regulations.

The city apologised for the inconvenience the planned work may cause.

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