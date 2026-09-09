South Africa’s extra public holiday: Here’s what you need to know

South Africans are set to receive an additional public holiday on Wednesday, November 4, when the country heads to the polls for the 2026 local government elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this year that the municipal elections would take place on November 4.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) welcomed the announcement, saying the confirmed date provided certainty for election planning and preparations.

Election days are traditionally declared public holidays in South Africa to allow registered voters enough time to cast their ballots.

During the previous local government elections, Ramaphosa declared November 1, 2021, a nationwide public holiday under Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act.

The same section of the Act empowers the President to declare any day a public holiday by proclamation in the Government Gazette.

However, the government’s official list of public holidays for 2026 has not yet been updated to include November 4. A separate presidential proclamation is therefore still required to formally add election day to the calendar.

Once gazetted, the election holiday will fall between Heritage Day on September 24 and the Day of Reconciliation on December 16.

The IEC has reminded voters that, during municipal elections, they may vote only at the voting station where they are registered.

Voters can check or update their details on the IEC’s online registration platform.

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