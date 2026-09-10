BUST: R100m Pretoria drug lab allegedly producing 800 000 Mandrax tablets a day

Two foreign nationals have been arrested following the discovery of a clandestine Mandrax laboratory in Erasmia, west of Pretoria.

The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau made the arrests during an intelligence-led operation at the smallholding on September 9.

The suspected laboratory, estimated to be worth millions of rand, was allegedly capable of producing approximately 800 000 Mandrax tablets a day.

SAPS deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili described the discovery as a significant blow to an alleged large-scale drug syndicate and operates in South Africa.

“This is not a small operation. We are talking about a sophisticated manufacturing operation that was allegedly producing approximately 800 000 Mandrax tablets a day,” Mosikili said.

According to Mosikili, Crime Intelligence had monitored activities and movements at the smallholding for some time.

The intelligence gathered led authorities to the property, where Crime Intelligence and the Hawks conducted the raid.

“What we have uncovered here is a suspected Mandrax manufacturing laboratory,” she said.

“This is exactly what we mean when we say we are taking the fight to the drug trade.”

Mosikili said police were targeting the infrastructure and networks responsible for manufacturing, transporting and distributing drugs.

“We are going to the source. We are dismantling the infrastructure, and we are disrupting the networks that manufacture, transport and distribute these drugs.”

The operation formed part of a broader national crackdown campaign involving the SAPS, Hawks, Customs and other law-enforcement agencies.

Mosikili said drugs estimated to be worth more than R200m had been seized at OR Tambo International Airport during the previous two weeks.

Authorities also recently uncovered a multimillion-rand drug laboratory in Brits, North West, and dismantled another laboratory valued at approximately R600m in Limpopo.

“You may move your operation. You may change your location. You may hide behind the walls of a smallholding or a farm. But you cannot hide from the reach of the law,” Mosikili warned.

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