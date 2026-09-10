Facebook Marketplace gang handed two life terms and 150 years behind bars

Two members of an online marketplace robbery gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment after victims were lured to Winterveld through fake Facebook Marketplace advertisements.

The Ga-Rankuwa High Court sentenced members of the gang on Tuesday, September 8, to two life terms and a combined 150 years’ direct imprisonment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the sentences followed an extensive investigation into five cases registered at the Loate police station between November 2021 and March 2022.

The gang advertised items such as ice-cream machines, DJ sound systems and vehicles at attractive prices on Facebook Marketplace.

Once potential buyers expressed interest, they were directed to predetermined locations in Winterveld, where they were allegedly robbed of their vehicles and other valuables.

According to Sibeko, the members performed different roles within the operation. Some posted advertisements, while others contacted victims, arranged meetings, and directed them to secluded locations.

One of the victims was murdered after responding to an advertisement for an ice-cream machine on November 28, 2021.

The man travelled to Winterveld with his wife after communicating with the supposed sellers.

“When they arrived, the victim was collected by a young boy who led him to a secluded location,” Sibeko said.

The victim was confronted by armed men who pointed firearms at him and ordered him out of his vehicle.

He attempted to defend himself but was overpowered and shot three times in the stomach. He died while being transported to hospital.

An investigation by the Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Unit, led by Detective Sergeant Sydney Siphiwe Tshabalala, resulted in four suspects being arrested in Winterveld on March 12, 2022.

The accused were identified as Sifiso Maseko (31), Thapelo Ngwenya (33), Kabelo Joseph Ngwenya (33) and Ntsindiso Alfred Mtunzini (34).

Three of the accused were subsequently identified by victims during an identification parade. Police linked five victims and their cases to the gang.

The accused remained in custody from March 23, 2022, while facing charges arising from five online marketplace robberies and carjackings.

Maseko was convicted of murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 60 years’ direct imprisonment.

Thapelo Ngwenya was convicted of the same offences and sentenced to life imprisonment plus 75 years’ direct imprisonment.

Mtunzini received 15 years’ direct imprisonment, while Kabelo Ngwenya was acquitted.

Gauteng acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana welcomed the sentences and praised the investigators, Advocate Rodger Mareume of the Mahikeng Director of Public Prosecutions’ office and the Ga-Rankuwa High Court.

“This outcome demonstrates the importance of thorough investigations, collaboration between investigators and prosecutors, and the courage of victims who come forward to assist the criminal justice system,” Kekana said.

“We welcome the substantial sentences imposed by the court against those convicted and hope this serves as a warning to criminals who use online platforms to target unsuspecting members of the public.”

Kekana urged residents to verify the identities and credibility of online sellers and to arrange transactions at safe, public locations.

Buyers should avoid travelling to isolated areas or unfamiliar addresses, particularly when goods are offered at unusually low prices.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.