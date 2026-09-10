Refresh your home routine and wellbeing this spring

As winter gives way to longer days and warmer weather, many will embrace spring as a time to reset. It’s the season for decluttering, refreshing routines and creating space for new possibilities. Increasingly, that renewal extends beyond cleaning cupboards or reorganising living spaces to finding smarter ways to live, work and connect every day.

This spring, Samsung is inviting consumers to embrace that fresh start through its annual Blue Tag Sale1, bringing together intelligent, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations across Mobile eXperience and Consumer Electronics that help make everyday life simpler, more connected and more rewarding.

Image Supplied

Refresh your home

More than appearances, a refreshed home is about creating a living space that works intelligently around you. Samsung’s Bespoke AI home appliances bring new levels of convenience into everyday routines. From Bespoke AI Refrigerators that help families better manage food storage and reduce waste to Bespoke AI washing machines and dryers that intelligently optimise every laundry cycle2, household chores become simpler, more efficient and less time-consuming.

Shop home appliance offers and get a complimentary gift up to the value of R10 0003 https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blue-tag-sale/home-appliances-deals/

For a more comfortable home this spring, Samsung WindFree™ Air Conditioners4 help create an inviting indoor environment without the discomfort of direct cold airflow. Designed for effortless comfort, they complement Samsung’s connected home ecosystem. Making it easier to manage your space, enjoy the season at home, and get ready for summer.

Connected through SmartThings5, the intelligent ecosystem allows compatible devices to work together effortlessly, giving homeowners greater visibility and control over their homes whether they are relaxing in the lounge or away for the day. The result is a home that not only feels refreshed but operates more efficiently, helping consumers save time and use energy more thoughtfully.

Shop TV and sound devices https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blue-tag-sale/tv-soundbar-deals/

Entertainment is also part of the spring refresh. Samsung’s Neo QLED, OLED and Mini LED TVs deliver exceptional picture quality for family movie nights, live sport and streaming, while the Soundbars create immersive audio that transforms the living room into a true entertainment destination.

For those balancing work and personal life, Samsung Monitors offer the flexibility to move seamlessly between productivity and entertainment on a single intelligent display. Helping you make the most of every space and every moment at home.

[1]Terms and Conditions Apply.

2 Fabric sensing uses an AI algorithm to sense 3 fabric types (Normal, Delicates, Towels) for loads up to 3kg. Mixed fabrics may reduce detection accuracy. Actual results may vary depending on individual use. To prevent wear, wash like fabrics together.

3Terms and Conditions Apply.

4 In accordance with the definition of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers), still air is an air flow moving at a speed of 0.15 m/s or slower, without creating cold drafts.

5The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required6 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or sleep disorder. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

Powered by AI. Connected around you.

What truly brings Samsung’s ecosystem together is the power of AI. Rather than existing as individual devices, the ecosystem is designed to create personalised experiences that become more intuitive over time. Whether it’s helping automate household routines, making it easier to find information across devices or enabling seamless continuity between work and home, Samsung’s AI innovations remove everyday complexity so consumers can focus on what matters most.

This intelligent connectivity reflects the brand’s vision of technology that feels less like another device to manage and more like a trusted companion that quietly supports modern lifestyles.

As consumers embrace the optimism and energy that spring brings, the Blue Tag Sale offers an opportunity to begin that next chapter with technology designed to make everyday living simpler, smarter and more enjoyable.

Running until September 27 2026, the Blue Tag Sale features limited-time offers across a wide range of Mobile eXperience and consumer electronics products, making it the perfect time to refresh your home, renew your routines, and discover the benefits of connected, AI-powered living.

Remember, the offers are available for a limited time and while stocks last, so shop today to take advantage of these exceptional savings.

For more information on the Samsung Blue Tag Sale and participating products, click here.