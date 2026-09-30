Pretoria West police hunt four suspects after RTT Logistics truck hijacked

Pretoria West police are searching for four armed suspects after a delivery vehicle loaded with medication was hijacked at the corner of Maltzan and Soutter streets on September 28.

Police officers on patrol were alerted to the crime involving an RTT Logistics truck. According to station spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma, the assailants forced the driver into the cargo box alongside the stock before driving away.

“Only certain medicine boxes were stolen from the truck, according to information from the driver, who, upon arrival, was found tied inside the back of the truck, unharmed at the scene. The relevant role players were called to the scene of recovery,” Vuma said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing as the suspects are unknown and remain at large.

Police are urging community members with information regarding the suspects’ getaway route or the location of the stolen medicine to come forward. Individuals can use Crime Stop at 086 001 0111 to tip off or share any relevant information with the authorities

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