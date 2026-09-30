Galito’s brings Flame-Grilled flavour to Highveld

Highveld residents in Centurion no longer have to travel far to enjoy their favourite Flame-Grilled chicken, with Galito’s bringing its bold piri-piri flavours and great-value meals to the community.

Galito’s Highveld officially opened its doors on September 18, welcoming residents, families, workers and businesses to its new restaurant at Highveld Shopping Centre on Logan Avenue.

The restaurant offers customers a convenient place to enjoy Galito’s much-loved Flame-Grilled chicken, whether they are grabbing a quick meal during a busy day, enjoying lunch with colleagues or looking for an easy family meal.

Team with Franchisee John-Rowan Karstel

Photo: Supplied

The opening marks an exciting milestone for Galito’s Highveld and Glen Gables franchisee John-Rowan Karstel, who said the support from the local community made the launch particularly special.

”Opening our second Galito’s restaurant is a really exciting milestone for us. There are always nerves when you open a new restaurant, but seeing the support we received on Friday made it all worthwhile,” said Karstel.

”It was amazing to see people coming through the doors, enjoying the food and supporting what we’ve built. We’re incredibly grateful for the response and excited for this next chapter.”

The Highveld opening gives Centurion residents a second Galito’s location to choose from, with the first store already serving the community from Lyttelton Shopping Centre.

Galito’s recently opened up a new branch at the Highveld Shopping Centre

Photo: Supplied



Customers can visit the Highveld restaurant to discover its current promotions and a wide selection of Galito’s menu options, whether dining in or picking up a takeaway.

To place an order, customers can call 069 671 6884.

Whether you are craving Flame-Grilled chicken, looking for a quick lunch or want to try something new in the neighbourhood, Galito’s Highveld is ready to welcome you.