Warning: Hijacking warning for N1 and N4 motorists

Motorists travelling along the N1 and N4 in Pretoria have been urged to exercise heightened caution following a reported attempted hijacking and further reports of suspicious activity.

Specialised Security Services (SSS) issued a precautionary alert after receiving information about an incident on the N1 North near the Garsfontein interchange.

According to SSS, a woman travelling north near the Garsfontein off-ramp was reportedly confronted by two men at approximately 20:30.

The men allegedly attempted to remove her from her vehicle.

“A Gauteng Traffic Police officer who was patrolling the area reportedly observed the incident and approached the vehicle with emergency lights activated,” SSS said.

The suspects allegedly abandoned the attempted hijacking and fled on foot beneath the bridge, reportedly heading towards a waiting vehicle.

SSS stressed that the information was being treated as a precautionary security alert while authorities worked to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

No information was immediately available about whether a criminal case had been opened or whether arrests had been made.

SSS said it had also received reports of suspicious activity and alleged attempted hijackings near the:

N4 Watermeyer interchange

N4 Rossouw Street interchange

N1 Garsfontein interchange

According to the organisation, suspicious activity had reportedly been noticed from approximately 19:00 onwards. However, motorists were warned not to regard this as a fixed timeframe.

The N1 and Garsfontein area has previously been identified as a concern for smash-and-grab incidents, while Garsfontein Road and Watermeyer Street have also appeared on historical lists of Pretoria crime hotspots.

SSS said criminals did not necessarily have to take control of a vehicle to target its occupants.

When an opportunity for a hijacking did not arise, criminals could target property visible inside vehicles.

Commonly targeted items include cellphones, handbags, wallets, laptops, tablets, jewellery and shopping bags.

SSS advised motorists, particularly those travelling at night, to:

Keep their doors locked and windows closed.

Conceal cellphones, handbags and other valuables.

Remain alert when approaching interchanges, traffic lights and areas with limited visibility.

Leave enough space between vehicles to manoeuvre away from a suspicious vehicle or obstruction.

Be particularly observant near bridges, off-ramps and isolated stretches of road.

Avoid stopping unnecessarily in unsafe locations.

Drive to a busy, secure location or police station if they suspect they are being followed.

Avoid confronting suspects or resisting armed hijackers.

Report suspicious activity to the authorities.

Where it is safe to do so, motorists should record information such as vehicle descriptions, registration numbers, locations and directions of travel.

“Criminals rely heavily on opportunity, surprise and distraction,” SSS said.

The organisation urged motorists to familiarise themselves with crime hotspots along their regular routes and never assume an area was safe simply because they knew it well.

Also read: Facebook Marketplace gang handed two life terms and 150 years behind bars

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.