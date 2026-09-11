Elderly woman severely injured with spade in brutal Pretoria home invasion

An elderly woman was severely injured after she was allegedly struck with a spade during a brutal home invasion in Kirkney, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the incident occurred at a property on Van der Hoff Road at approximately 22:00 on September 9.

Van Dyk said two unidentified men allegedly entered the property and attacked the woman with a spade.

“The victim sustained a deep laceration to her head during the assault,” he said.

The attackers reportedly fled with a Samsung cellphone.

Van Dyk said officers from the Hercules police station responded to the complaint shortly after it was reported.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder.

No arrests had been made at the time of publication.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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