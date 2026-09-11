CrimeNews

Elderly woman severely injured with spade in brutal Pretoria home invasion

An elderly woman suffered a deep head wound after two intruders allegedly attacked her with a spade during a home invasion in Pretoria.

6 hours ago
Corné Van Zyl 1 minute read
Elderly woman severely injured with spade in brutal Pretoria home invasion
Hercules police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder following an attack on a 60-year-old woman at a home on Van der Hoff Road in Kirkney. Photo: Stock

An elderly woman was severely injured after she was allegedly struck with a spade during a brutal home invasion in Kirkney, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the incident occurred at a property on Van der Hoff Road at approximately 22:00 on September 9.

Van Dyk said two unidentified men allegedly entered the property and attacked the woman with a spade.

“The victim sustained a deep laceration to her head during the assault,” he said.

The attackers reportedly fled with a Samsung cellphone.

Van Dyk said officers from the Hercules police station responded to the complaint shortly after it was reported.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder.

No arrests had been made at the time of publication.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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6 hours ago
Corné Van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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