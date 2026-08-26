Snow expected in Gauteng AGAIN? Here is what the early forecast shows

Gauteng residents may want to keep their winter jackets nearby, as early weather models hint at another possible snow-producing system during the first week of September.

However, Vox Weather forecaster Michelle du Plessis has cautioned that the potential event remains more than a week away and that forecasts could still change considerably.

Du Plessis said current early guidance suggests the possibility of snowfall over parts of the Cape provinces and Lesotho during the first week of spring.

At this stage, however, snowfall has not been confirmed for Gauteng.

According to Du Plessis, it would be premature and irresponsible to create hype around the possibility of snow because weather models at this range remain highly changeable.

Vox Weather will continue monitoring the latest model guidance and provide updates closer to the time, when forecasters have greater confidence about where and when snow could fall, as well as the possible quantities.

The early forecast follows a widespread cold spell earlier in August, when snow and other frozen precipitation were reported in parts of Gauteng.

During that system, light snowfall was considered possible over parts of south-eastern Gauteng, including Johannesburg, Vereeniging, Nigel and Benoni. Pretoria was not included in the snow forecast and instead experienced cold and wet conditions.

Vox Weather previously explained that even when models indicate snow over Gauteng, surface temperatures and rainfall can prevent it from settling.

Du Plessis stressed that the latest guidance is merely something worth monitoring for now.

“A lot can still change before then,” she said.

Also read: SASSA beneficiaries: Have you replaced your gold card yet?

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.