Local newsNews

Sunny skies and warmer weather expected in Pretoria this weekend

Pretoria residents can look forward to a mostly sunny and dry weekend, with daytime temperatures climbing to the upper 20s.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Sunny skies and warmer weather expected in Pretoria this weekend
Pretoria is in for a mostly sunny and warm weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 20s. Photo: File.

Pretoria residents can pack away the umbrellas and prepare for a warm, sunny spring weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions across parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13.

While isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over southern and western parts of South Africa, no rain is currently expected in Gauteng.

Saturday is expected to be sunny to partly cloudy in Pretoria, with temperatures reaching between 26°C and 28°C. The morning will be cooler, with minimum temperatures ranging between approximately 13°C and 17°C.

Even warmer conditions are forecast for Sunday, when the mercury could climb to between 28°C and 29°C. Clear to sunny skies are expected throughout most of the day.

Moderate north-easterly winds are possible on Saturday, followed by lighter northerly winds on Sunday.

Residents planning outdoor activities should still take precautions against the spring sun, as UV levels are expected to be high.

Also read: Elderly woman severely injured with spade in brutal Pretoria home invasion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button