Sunny skies and warmer weather expected in Pretoria this weekend

Pretoria residents can pack away the umbrellas and prepare for a warm, sunny spring weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions across parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13.

While isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over southern and western parts of South Africa, no rain is currently expected in Gauteng.

Saturday is expected to be sunny to partly cloudy in Pretoria, with temperatures reaching between 26°C and 28°C. The morning will be cooler, with minimum temperatures ranging between approximately 13°C and 17°C.

Even warmer conditions are forecast for Sunday, when the mercury could climb to between 28°C and 29°C. Clear to sunny skies are expected throughout most of the day.

Moderate north-easterly winds are possible on Saturday, followed by lighter northerly winds on Sunday.

Residents planning outdoor activities should still take precautions against the spring sun, as UV levels are expected to be high.

Also read: Elderly woman severely injured with spade in brutal Pretoria home invasion

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