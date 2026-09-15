Police seize R9m in counterfeit goods during Marabastad blitz

A SAPS counterfeit goods operation in Marabastad resulted in the recovery of R9m worth of fake items last week.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk of the SAPS said 10 000 counterfeit items were recovered during the blitz.

“The operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to disrupt and dismantle the illegal trade, manufacture and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods in South Africa,” she said.

Van Wyk confirmed that law enforcement teams executed search-and-seizure warrants on September 10, seizing branded sports apparel, footwear, cosmetics and cellular accessories.

Similar operation yields R1.5m in fake goods

The latest seizure follows a similar operation conducted last week at a storage facility in the Johannesburg CBD, where counterfeit goods, including Springbok-branded merchandise and manufacturing equipment worth more than R1.5m, were seized.

Police said that the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods not only infringes on the intellectual property rights of legitimate brand owners, but also poses potential health and safety risks to consumers.

“Operating outside regulated systems and without adherence to prescribed quality standards, the counterfeit goods industry has a detrimental impact on legitimate businesses and contributes to economic losses,” Van Wyk said.

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