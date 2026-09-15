Here is the expected petrol price for October

motorists could face steep petrol and diesel price increases in October, according to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Petrol 95 is currently expected to increase by about R2.41 per litre, while Petrol 93 is showing a potential increase of R2.29 per litre.

Diesel users could also be hit hard, with the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel expected to rise by R2.04 per litre. The price of 0.005% sulphur diesel is showing a possible increase of R2.41 per litre.

Illuminating paraffin could increase by R2.56 per litre.

The expected adjustments are:

Petrol 93: Increase of R2.29 per litre

Petrol 95: Increase of R2.41 per litre

Diesel 0.05% sulphur: Increase of R2.04 per litre

Diesel 0.005% sulphur: Increase of R2.41 per litre

Illuminating paraffin: Increase of R2.56 per litre

At current levels, petrol and diesel prices could reach record highs in October.

The worsening fuel price outlook comes amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted international oil markets and placed pressure on global fuel supplies.

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