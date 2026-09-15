Here is the expected petrol price for October

Mid-month data points to a painful October at the pumps for motorists. Here is the latest fuel price outlook.

3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here is the expected petrol price for October
October could bring another blow for motorists as fuel price indicators remain deep in the red. Photo: Stock

motorists could face steep petrol and diesel price increases in October, according to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Petrol 95 is currently expected to increase by about R2.41 per litre, while Petrol 93 is showing a potential increase of R2.29 per litre.

Diesel users could also be hit hard, with the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel expected to rise by R2.04 per litre. The price of 0.005% sulphur diesel is showing a possible increase of R2.41 per litre.

Illuminating paraffin could increase by R2.56 per litre.

The expected adjustments are:

  • Petrol 93: Increase of R2.29 per litre
  • Petrol 95: Increase of R2.41 per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% sulphur: Increase of R2.04 per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% sulphur: Increase of R2.41 per litre
  • Illuminating paraffin: Increase of R2.56 per litre

At current levels, petrol and diesel prices could reach record highs in October.

The worsening fuel price outlook comes amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted international oil markets and placed pressure on global fuel supplies.

Also read: Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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