Four in dock connected to alleged CBD murder in Pretoria

Four men have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in connection with a murder on the corner of Bosman and Nana Sita streets that occured on September 20.

Members of the Pretoria Central Police’s Serious and Violent Crime Unit, including Sergeant Alphius Mmakola, Sergeant Lucky Mahlangu and Constable Themba Maisela, arrested four suspects aged between 26 and 30.

Spokesperson Sergeant Thabang Nkhumise said a witness tip-off led to the arrests after the victim died from blunt force injuries.

“The breakthrough came after a lifeless body was found at the corner of Bosman and Nana Sita streets on Sunday in the early hours of the morning with severe injuries behind an abandoned building,” said Nkhumise.

“Luckily, there was an informant whom the suspects also allegedly assaulted; he managed to give the police a lead in terms of where the suspects might be. A swift reaction by the team led to the identified place in the Drakensberg flats in the inner city, where the four were found and brought in for questioning.”

Drakensberg flats arrests commended

Station Commander Brigadier Hlengani Gibin Mashaba commended his team for their expeditious response and cautioned residents against physical altercations.

“We want to applaud the members for their quick reaction and ensuring that the perpetrators face the might of the law,” said Mashaba. “We also call on the public not to resort to violence; a small altercation can lead to serious injuries, even murder. We urge the community to report to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands.”

All four suspects were denied bail pending further investigation.

To report any information related to this case or any other crime, contact the SAPS helpline on 08600 10111, use the MySAPS app, dial 112 on any network, or phone the station on 012 353 5001 or 079 880 0880. Alternatively, call the national human trafficking helpline on 0800 222 777 or the gender-based violence helpline on 0800 150 150.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel