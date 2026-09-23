Young father killed in Pretoria truck accident remembered for his laughter

The family of a young 35-year-old father killed in a truck collision in Boschkop has remembered him as a caring and dependable man whose laughter filled their lives.

Leedo Jean-Louis Heath died in a T-bone collision involving a heavy motor vehicle on Boschkop Road in Pretoria East on Tuesday morning.

His stepfather, Neil Hartley Heath, said Heath lived in Kempton Park with his family but worked in Pretoria during the week, where he stayed with one of his brothers.

Hartley described him as a funny, selfless man who always put the needs of others before his own.

“He was always willing to help others. He was the person people could always count on,” he said.

Heath was the breadwinner of his family and leaves behind his wife, Bella Heath; daughters Isalouise (9), and Ziane (7); his five-year-old son, Leanco; and his brothers, Anrich and Corné Heath.

Hartley said Heath’s wife and children were his greatest source of pride.

“He was a caring man, the breadwinner of his family, and he has left a giant hole in our lives.”

Heath enjoyed fishing, but it was his devotion to his family and willingness to help others that defined the man he was.

Asked about the family’s most treasured memories of him, Hartley said there were simply too many to count.

“Gees, where do I start? We always had special memories that will remain in my mind.”

Among the many little things his loved ones will miss most is his laughter — a sound that had become woven into the fabric of their family life.

The family hopes Heath will be remembered not for the tragic circumstances of his death, but as the person everyone knew they could turn to.

Hartley thanked the community and everyone who had supported the family following Heath’s sudden death.

Also read: Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped during this time. It is really appreciated.”

Funeral arrangements had not yet been finalised.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), emergency personnel were called to the collision by the Lakes Security Forum shortly before 06:30.

VEMRU said Heath sustained fatal injuries in a T-bone collision with a heavy motor vehicle. He was assessed and declared dead at the scene by an advanced life support paramedic from a private ambulance service.

ER24, Emer-G-Med, Funcure EMS and the SAPS also attended the scene.

The scene was handed over to the police for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

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