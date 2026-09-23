WhatsApp live location leads metro police to 6 suspects in Winterveldt

Six suspects face charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and carjacking after a concerned resident led police to a friend’s live location in Winterveldt.

Members of the Tshwane District Online Task Team were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area at about 12:15 on Sunday, September 20, when a man approached them searching for his friends.

The man told police he had been speaking to one of his friends on the phone when he heard an unfamiliar voice in the background before the call was abruptly terminated.

Repeated attempts to contact his friend were unsuccessful, but the friend had previously shared a live location via WhatsApp.

Police accompanied the man to the location at Nkuna Stand, where they encountered about five men.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said several cellphones were recovered during a search, with the man identifying two of them as belonging to his friends.

The suspects were taken to Loate SAPS, where two victims reported that they had been robbed and positively identified some of the suspects.

Police recover stolen vehicle near supermarket

Van Dyk said police later received information about a suspicious vehicle parked near a supermarket.

“Members found a white Volkswagen Golf allegedly taken during the robbery. Four men were reportedly seen near the vehicle and fled when they noticed police.

Members found a white Volkswagen Golf allegedly taken during the robbery. Photo: Supplied

“Two suspects were apprehended after a foot pursuit and were linked to the armed robbery,” he said.

He said the investigation would continue to establish whether the suspects could be linked to other crimes.

Police warn against social media transaction risks

Van Dyk urged residents to exercise caution when responding to goods advertised on social media platforms.

“Citizens should make informed decisions before they meet and conclude transactions with unknown persons,” he said.

The six suspects are awaiting a court appearance as investigations continue.

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