CrimeNews

‘They even stole the toilet paper’: Faerie Glen Animal Hospital ransacked

Faerie Glen Animal Hospital has closed after thieves stole computers, solar batteries, food, cleaning supplies and even toilet paper.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
‘They even stole the toilet paper’: Faerie Glen Animal Hospital ransacked
Faerie Glen Animal Hospital says it is closed until further notice following a break-in. Photos: Supplied

Faerie Glen Animal Hospital has closed until further notice after thieves stole equipment and supplies during a break-in at around midnight.

Veterinary nurse Yolandie Venter said there was a hole in the roof and staff suspect the intruders entered through it.

According to Venter, five computers, generators, solar system batteries, a washing machine and a microwave were stolen. The thieves also emptied the food cupboard and took cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

“So much is gone that I can’t even list it all yet,” Venter said. “They even stole the toilet paper. Who does that?”

Venter estimated the loss at around R300 000. Staff were waiting for police to attend the scene, and the full extent of the theft was still being established.

In a notice to clients, the hospital apologised for the inconvenience and said it would remain closed until further notice.

Venter confirmed that no animals were being kept at the hospital overnight.

*Please note the article has been amended with the latest information.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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