‘They even stole the toilet paper’: Faerie Glen Animal Hospital ransacked

Faerie Glen Animal Hospital has closed until further notice after thieves stole equipment and supplies during a break-in at around midnight.

Veterinary nurse Yolandie Venter said there was a hole in the roof and staff suspect the intruders entered through it.

According to Venter, five computers, generators, solar system batteries, a washing machine and a microwave were stolen. The thieves also emptied the food cupboard and took cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

“So much is gone that I can’t even list it all yet,” Venter said. “They even stole the toilet paper. Who does that?”

Venter estimated the loss at around R300 000. Staff were waiting for police to attend the scene, and the full extent of the theft was still being established.

In a notice to clients, the hospital apologised for the inconvenience and said it would remain closed until further notice.

Venter confirmed that no animals were being kept at the hospital overnight.

*Please note the article has been amended with the latest information.

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