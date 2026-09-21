Pretoria MTI liquidator Christopher Roos, mother and son found shot dead

Well-known insolvency practitioner and Mirror Trading International (MTI) joint liquidator Christopher Roos, his mother and his son have died in a tragic shooting.

Rekord spoke to Susan Strydom, the legal representative for the liquidators, who confirmed the three deaths.

Strydom said she could not provide further details about the incident at this stage, as they had only received the devastating news on Monday and had not yet been given any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

She said everyone was still in shock following the news.

Roos was described as a kind-hearted man who would be deeply missed.

Police could not yet confirm the shooting or provide further information about the incident at the time of publication.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the incident may have involved a murder-suicide. However, the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear, and this could not be independently confirmed.

Roos was associated with Sebenza Trust in Centurion and was appointed by the Master of the High Court as one of the joint liquidators responsible for investigating the multibillion-rand collapse of the cryptocurrency investment scheme MTI.

The scheme reportedly drew thousands of investors after promising substantial returns on Bitcoin investments before collapsing in 2020.

Its collapse resulted in extensive liquidation proceedings as liquidators worked to trace assets and recover money on behalf of creditors and investors.

Rekord has approached the police for official confirmation and further information. The article will be updated once a response is received.

Also read: Man killed, two injured after car slams into tree in horrific Centurion crash

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