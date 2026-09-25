Massive October fuel price hike looms as petrol nears R30 a litre

Pretoria motorists could face a massive fuel price hike in October, with 95 petrol projected to climb to about R29.80 a litre inland.

Figures from the Central Energy Fund’s daily basic fuel price data for September 23 point to an increase of about R2.71 a litre for 93 petrol and R2.88 for 95 petrol. Wholesale diesel prices could rise by between R2.60 and R3.00 a litre, depending on the grade. cefgroup.co.za

At the projected increase, filling a 50-litre tank with 95 petrol would cost about R144 more than it does now.

Higher international oil prices have put pressure on local fuel prices, although a recent decline in oil prices could reduce the size of the October increase.

The projections may still change before the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the official adjustment.

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