Local newsNews

Massive October fuel price hike looms as petrol nears R30 a litre

Pretoria motorists could pay almost R3 more per litre for petrol in October, according to the latest fuel price projections.

12 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Massive October fuel price hike looms as petrol nears R30 a litre
Massive October fuel price hike looms as petrol nears R30 a litre

Pretoria motorists could face a massive fuel price hike in October, with 95 petrol projected to climb to about R29.80 a litre inland.

Figures from the Central Energy Fund’s daily basic fuel price data for September 23 point to an increase of about R2.71 a litre for 93 petrol and R2.88 for 95 petrol. Wholesale diesel prices could rise by between R2.60 and R3.00 a litre, depending on the grade. cefgroup.co.za

At the projected increase, filling a 50-litre tank with 95 petrol would cost about R144 more than it does now.

Higher international oil prices have put pressure on local fuel prices, although a recent decline in oil prices could reduce the size of the October increase.

The projections may still change before the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the official adjustment.

Also read: Pretoria MTI liquidator Christopher Roos, mother and son found shot dead

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
12 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button