Pretoria voters have two weeks to apply for special votes

Pretoria residents who know they will be unable to reach their voting station on November 4, or who cannot travel to cast their ballot, have less than two weeks to apply for a special vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) opened special vote applications on September 21, giving eligible voters until 17:00 on Monday, October 12, to submit their requests.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said special votes ensure citizens who cannot participate on November 4 are still able to exercise their right to the ballot.

Special votes fall into two categories:

The first category is a home-visit special vote for those who cannot travel to a voting station due to their physical condition. If approved, election officials visit the voter at their place of confinement, which must be within the voting district where they are registered.

The second category is for voters who can reach a voting station but cannot vote there on election day. If approved, these voters cast their ballots at their registered voting station during the two days preceding election day.

Bapela said voters expecting to be away from their voting districts on November 4 may also qualify, including essential services workers and media personnel.

Pretoria residents in qualifying categories can apply through several channels:

Voters can apply online via the IEC website at registertovote.elections.org.za or by SMSing their identity number to 32249 at a cost of R1 per SMS. The SMS option is available only to those applying to cast a special vote.

Applications can also be made by visiting a local IEC office and submitting a Special Vote Application form. Forms must be hand-delivered to a local IEC office, as applications are not accepted by email or fax. A representative may deliver the completed form on the voter’s behalf.

Residents are reminded that a special vote does not permit voting at an unassigned location. Eligible voters must cast their special vote at the station where they are registered. Where a home visit is approved, the vote takes place at the voter’s registered address within that voting district.

Knowing one’s registration location also applies to voters planning to cast ballots on November 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared November 4 a public holiday across South Africa, calling on registered voters to exercise their democratic right and civic duty. The President also urged employers to enable staff to vote.

Voters approved for a special vote must present a valid South African identity document when voting. The IEC accepts a green barcoded ID book, a smart ID card, or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate.

Residents unable to vote on November 4 should check their eligibility and apply before the 17:00 deadline on October 12.

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