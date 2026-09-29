GOOD Party terminates Sarah Mabotsa's membership in Tshwane council row

The GOOD Party has terminated Sarah Mabotsa’s membership and informed the City of Tshwane to remove her as a councillor and MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning.

The party announced the decision yesterday, following alleged breaches of its constitution.

Mabotsa cites campaign resource concerns

The Tshwane city manager confirmed that the office would inform the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) of the council vacancy.

Mabotsa told Rekord her removal followed her raising concerns about campaign arrangements, resources and support provided to her as the mayoral candidate.

She questioned whether the parties would have sufficient resources to run a campaign in Tshwane, particularly given the limited time remaining before the elections.

According to Mabotsa, the resources included campaign materials, posters, pamphlets and people to assist with campaigning on the ground.

“I waited for the resources. Nothing ever came,” Mabotsa said.

She attended several meetings where she raised the same concerns, but felt there was little progress.

Mabotsa became concerned that the situation could damage her reputation after being publicly presented as the mayoral candidate.

“I felt so betrayed by them because what I was expecting from them, you know, they didn’t deliver,” she said.

She disputed suggestions that she was removed purely for misconduct, saying she had written to the party requesting her removal as the RISE Mzansi mayoral candidate.

Mabotsa believed she could no longer continue with the campaign under the circumstances.

“I said, ‘Enough is enough. I can’t. My reputation is at stake’,” she said.

She questioned specific allegations in the decision to terminate her membership and wanted clarity on what conduct constituted a breach of the party’s constitution.

GOOD Secretary General Brett Herron was approached for comment on Mabotsa’s allegations and said the party did not want to comment further.

Mayor thanks outgoing MMC for service

Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya acknowledged Mabotsa’s departure from council and thanked her for her service to the metro.

In a statement, Moya said Mabotsa contributed to the city’s economic revitalisation work, including initiatives focused on the township and informal economy, business licensing and investment.

“Mabotsa served during an important period in our work to revitalise Tshwane’s economy,” Moya said.

Mabotsa’s removal comes weeks before the local government elections, with GOOD and RISE Mzansi required to determine their next steps regarding their Tshwane mayoral campaign.

Former MMC for Economic and Spatial Development Sarah Mabotse



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