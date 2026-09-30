Pretoria North streetlights repaired on Danie Theron Street

Danie Theron Street residents in Pretoria North can breathe a sigh of relief after long-faulty streetlights in their area were repaired.

The work forms part of ongoing efforts to attend to lighting issues across Ward 2. Councillor Quentin Meyer said he was pleased to see residents benefiting from the improved lighting.

“Working streetlights are extremely important for our community. They improve visibility at night, help residents feel safer when walking or driving, and can assist in discouraging criminal activity in poorly lit areas,” said Meyer.

Community welcomes progress

Resident Kenneth Bhengu said it was a relief to have the streetlights working again.

“The road is much clearer at night, and it makes a big difference for people coming home after dark. We appreciate the work that has been done,” he said.

Resident Pieter Botha said working streetlights had improved visibility in the area.

“We are happy to see the lights on again and hope the remaining faulty lights in Ward 2 will also be repaired soon,” he said.

Meyer said he would continue pushing for outstanding streetlight complaints across the ward to be attended to.

“This is about creating safer, better-maintained neighbourhoods for all our residents,” he said.

Reporting outages essential

The Tshwane Metro has previously acknowledged that budget constraints and infrastructure challenges have contributed to prolonged streetlight outages in parts of Pretoria North, with some complaints dating back to 2024.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the municipality only becomes formally aware of streetlight outages when residents log service requests and obtain reference numbers.

“The City of Tshwane is made aware of streetlight complaints if a client has logged a call for a reference number,” said Mashigo.

He urged residents to report faulty lights so complaints can be directed to the relevant regional depot.

Mashigo said maintenance teams conduct repairs daily and receive job cards for different areas. The metro has also confirmed that teams responsible for Pretoria North will revisit locations where further repairs are required.

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