Man critically injured after falling onto palisade fence in Silverton

A man in his 40s was critically injured after falling from a ladder onto a palisade fence while felling trees at a residence in Silverton on October 31.

The man was impaled on the fence, which was situated near a swimming pool, sustaining severe injuries to his right arm and shoulder.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) practitioner Etienne van Rooyen, the incident occurred at about 13:00 when the man fell from the ladder onto the fence.

“He was busy with tree felling at a residence in Silverton when he fell from a ladder onto a palisade fence,” said van Rooyen.

He explained that the man was partially impaled, with the fence penetrating his right arm from the bicep towards his upper arm and collarbone.

PVES responders and a Netcare Advanced Life Support practitioner attended the scene, with the Netcare practitioner already treating the injured man when PVES arrived.

Van Rooyen said PVES members assisted Netcare with the patient’s care, including helping to bandage and prepare him for transport, while medical personnel worked to stabilise his condition.

“The patient experienced significant pain due to the severity of his injuries, and medical personnel struggled to establish peripheral intravenous (IV) access. A jugular IV line was subsequently established, allowing for the administration of tranexamic acid and pain medication.”

A Netcare ambulance arrived shortly afterwards, and the man was carefully stabilised on a vacuum mattress before being transferred to a stretcher for urgent transport to hospital.

He added that the receiving hospital was notified in advance of the patient’s arrival to prepare for the critically injured man.

Van Rooyen wished the patient a speedy recovery.

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