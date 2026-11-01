Rape, murder and GBV suspects among hundreds arrested in Tshwane crackdown

A total of 356 suspects were arrested during a two-day police operation targeting wanted criminals, violent offences and other illegal activities in the Mamelodi and Boschkop policing precincts.

Operation Shanela, conducted by SAPS in the Tshwane District, began on Friday evening, October 30, and continued on Saturday, October 31.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation focused on apprehending wanted suspects, addressing serious and violent crime, curbing illegal immigration, disrupting drug-related activities and ensuring compliance at liquor establishments, among other criminal activities contributing to lawlessness in the identified areas.

Conducted under the command of Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine, the operation brought together various SAPS units and partner law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs, Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) and Community Policing Forums (CPFs).

“Tshwane District detectives kicked off the operation with targeted tracing activities on Friday evening, seeking to locate and apprehend suspects wanted in connection with various criminal offences,” said Van Dyk.

He said these efforts resulted in the arrest of 254 wanted suspects, including three wanted for murder, six for attempted murder, 33 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, five for rape and 91 in connection with gender-based violence-related offences.

Among the other arrests made during the operation were 29 undocumented foreign nationals who were detained and handed over to immigration officials for further processing.

Law enforcement teams also conducted compliance inspections at 13 liquor establishments across the identified policing precincts.

He said: “Four of the establishments were closed and fined for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, while 351 bottles of 410ml alcohol and a gambling machine were confiscated.”

Van Dyk said visible policing operations were carried out concurrently through roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and patrols in identified crime hotspots.

Among the arrests made during these interventions were six motorists who were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 11 people arrested for drinking in public.

Police also arrested one person for possession of drugs after finding a ziplock bag containing a Mandrax tablet in his possession.

“During the operation, officers searched 420 people and 69 vehicles as part of efforts to identify and address criminal activity in the two policing precincts.”

General Thine commended all SAPS members and participating law enforcement partners for their dedication and commitment to fighting crime.

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