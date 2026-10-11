Hundreds of wanted suspects nabbed as Tshwane crime blitz nets 394

Police arrested 394 suspects during an Operation Shanela crackdown in the Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug policing precincts on Saturday, October 10.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the multidisciplinary operation targeted wanted suspects, serious and violent crime, immigration compliance, drug-related activities and liquor outlets operating outside the law.

Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine led the operation, supported by various police units, partner law enforcement agencies, the Department of Home Affairs and Community Policing Forums.

Van Dyk said detectives began tracing wanted suspects on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s operation.

These efforts resulted in the arrest of 293 wanted suspects, including six wanted for murder, seven for attempted murder, three for armed robbery, six for rape and 84 for gender-based violence-related offences.

Police also detained 81 undocumented foreign nationals, who were handed over to immigration officials for further processing.

Liquor compliance inspections saw officers visit 19 establishments across the two policing precincts. Four outlets were closed and fines were issued for various contraventions of the Liquor Act.

According to Van Dyk, officers confiscated a sound system and alcohol. The confiscated alcohol was destroyed.

Roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and patrols were conducted simultaneously in identified crime hotspots.

Nine motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while two people were arrested for drinking in public. Officers searched 317 people and 127 vehicles during the operation.

Another suspect was arrested for possession of illegal ammunition and a dangerous weapon.

Van Dyk said the suspect could not provide a reasonable explanation for possessing the ammunition. Investigations are continuing to determine whether the suspect may be linked to other criminal activities.

Thine commended the police members and law enforcement partners for their dedication, acknowledging their efforts despite unfavourable weather conditions during the operation.

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