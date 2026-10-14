50 fruit trees planted at TUT Soshanguve campuses to tackle hunger

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) plans to transform green spaces into a source of food and practical learning after the donation of 50 trees by the Tshwane metro.

The initiative, held at TUT’s Soshanguve South and North campuses during Arbor Month, forms part of the metro’s Urban Greening Programme. It supports Arifarane, a student-led agricultural project aimed at improving access to food while equipping students with farming skills.

Most of the donated trees are fruit trees, which will contribute to the initiative’s long-term objectives as they mature.

The project links environmental conservation with the practical challenges faced by students who struggle to access food.

TUT Soshanguve campus rector Dr Etienne van Wyk said trees represented growth, resilience and hope, highlighting their importance beyond beautifying the university’s surroundings.

He emphasised the institution’s commitment to sustainable development and welcomed the contribution towards Arifarane, which seeks to connect environmental sustainability with efforts to address student hunger.

The initiative also highlights the potential for university grounds to serve purposes beyond academic activities, with agricultural projects offering students opportunities to develop practical skills while contributing to their own well-being.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said food security remained an important concern and described the partnership with TUT as meaningful to the metro.

She said the collaboration demonstrated the value of institutions working together to respond to community needs.

Moya also highlighted the role of TUT alumni working within the municipality and the importance of encouraging public servants to contribute to the communities they serve.

“We have TUT alumni across various sections of the metro. When we launched the Alumni Forum, we endorsed it because we don’t want employees who think that their job is to [just] collect a salary without looking around and how they can impact it, including dealing with student debt,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the City of Tshwane-TUT Alumni Forum, Sello Mphaga highlighted the forum’s contribution to student development through mentorship, work-integrated learning and support from graduates.

He also reflected on previous tree-planting initiatives at TUT and their lasting impact, pointing to the value of partnerships that continue to benefit the institution beyond the initial activities.

50 trees foster sustainable campus development

The latest donation brings together the university, municipality and alumni forum around a shared objective of supporting students and promoting environmental responsibility.

The trees will need time and proper care before they can produce fruit, making their long-term contribution dependent on continued maintenance and the development of Arifarane’s activities.

The project reflects an approach to student support that combines environmental sustainability with practical interventions aimed at improving campus life.

Through the partnership, TUT and the Tshwane metro hope to cultivate greener spaces while supporting efforts to address food insecurity and strengthen student well-being.

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