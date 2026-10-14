High court sentences Mamelodi police shooter to 25 years

Ephraim Lonwabo Makoko (29) will serve an effective 25 years in prison after his sentencing in the Pretoria High Court on October 13.

The court sentenced Makoko for the murder of Sergeant Leka Philip Maja, who was fatally shot in Mamelodi on June 8, 2023.

Maja was attached to the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS).

Sentences run concurrently

Makoko was found guilty of one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of unlawful possession of firearms and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

For the charges of murder, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition he was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. Additionally, he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each charge of attempted murder.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 25-year sentence of direct imprisonment.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Fatal shoot-out in Mamelodi

The conviction follows an incident in the Mamelodi Lusaka informal settlement, where Hawks’ TOMS members responded to information regarding suspects in possession of illegal, high-calibre rifles.

Upon arrival, the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued, fatally wounding Maja and three suspects.

The acting national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Siphesihle Nkosi, commended the investigating officer and prosecutor for their work.

After the shooting in 2023, the Hawks expressed sadness over losing a dedicated member, noting that the proliferation of illegal firearms robs the country of officers sworn to defend its inhabitants.

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