SASSA payment dates: Here’s when December grants will be paid

SASSA beneficiaries in Pretoria can plan ahead for the festive season, with December’s social grant payments scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 2.

According to the official 2026/27 payment schedule published by the Department of Social Development, older persons’ grants will be paid first, followed by disability grants on Thursday, December 3, and children’s grants on Friday, December 4.

The December 2026 payment dates are:

Older persons’ grants: Wednesday, December 2.

Wednesday, December 2. Disability grants: Thursday, December 3.

Thursday, December 3. Children’s grants: Friday, December 4.

SASSA spreads payments over three days to reduce congestion and improve the payment process.

Beneficiaries who experience delays or difficulties accessing their grants are encouraged to visit their nearest SASSA office for assistance.

Looking ahead, January’s payments are scheduled for January 5 for older persons, January 6 for disability grants and January 7 for children’s grants. Beneficiaries should keep these dates in mind when planning their festive-season spending.

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