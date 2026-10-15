Pretoria caretaker beaten with brick as masked robbers spend hours looting plot

A Pretoria caretaker was allegedly pepper-sprayed, beaten with a brick and tied up while five masked robbers spent approximately four hours looting a Bultfontein property.

A caretaker was allegedly repeatedly struck with a brick and tied up during a robbery at a Bultfontein plot in Pretoria around midnight on Wednesday night, October 14, continuing into the early hours of Thursday, October 15.

According to a report issued by the Lusthof Grondeienaars Vereeniging NPO (LGV) and AfriForum’s Apiesrivier branch, five suspects wearing balaclavas forced open a sliding door before cutting open a security gate.

The suspects allegedly overpowered the caretaker, sprayed him with pepper spray and repeatedly hit him on the head and leg with a brick.

They then tied his hands behind his back.

According to the report, the robbers remained at the property in Wag ’n Bietjie Street for approximately four hours.

The caretaker was only able to seek help from neighbours at daylight on Thursday, after which assistance was dispatched to the scene.

The suspects reportedly stole a stove, a geyser, groceries, electrical cables, pots, two new gates, a small angle grinder and seven wooden doors.

House and gate keys and a cellphone were also reported stolen. The electrical distribution board was listed as damaged or stolen.



According to the organisations, police and GPG attended the scene.

Police could not yet confirm the incident or provide further information at the time of publication.

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