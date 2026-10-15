CrimeNews

Pretoria caretaker beaten with brick as masked robbers spend hours looting plot

A Pretoria caretaker was allegedly beaten with a brick and tied up as masked robbers spent hours looting a Bultfontein plot.

10 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria caretaker beaten with brick as masked robbers spend hours looting plot
The injured caretaker and damage at the Bultfontein property following the alleged robbery. His face has been blurred to protect his identity. Photos: Supplied

A Pretoria caretaker was allegedly pepper-sprayed, beaten with a brick and tied up while five masked robbers spent approximately four hours looting a Bultfontein property.

A caretaker was allegedly repeatedly struck with a brick and tied up during a robbery at a Bultfontein plot in Pretoria around midnight on Wednesday night, October 14, continuing into the early hours of Thursday, October 15.

According to a report issued by the Lusthof Grondeienaars Vereeniging NPO (LGV) and AfriForum’s Apiesrivier branch, five suspects wearing balaclavas forced open a sliding door before cutting open a security gate.

The suspects allegedly overpowered the caretaker, sprayed him with pepper spray and repeatedly hit him on the head and leg with a brick.

They then tied his hands behind his back.

According to the report, the robbers remained at the property in Wag ’n Bietjie Street for approximately four hours.

The caretaker was only able to seek help from neighbours at daylight on Thursday, after which assistance was dispatched to the scene.

The suspects reportedly stole a stove, a geyser, groceries, electrical cables, pots, two new gates, a small angle grinder and seven wooden doors.

House and gate keys and a cellphone were also reported stolen. The electrical distribution board was listed as damaged or stolen.

According to the organisations, police and GPG attended the scene.

Police could not yet confirm the incident or provide further information at the time of publication.

Also read: Is there a biker war in Pretoria? Pub challenges accounts of deadly shooting

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10 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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