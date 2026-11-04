Mamelodi and Nellmapius residents head to voting stations for local elections

Thousands of Mamelodi residents turned out to cast their ballots in the Local Government Elections on Wednesday, November 4.

Voting stations in Mamelodi and Nellmapius opened smoothly as voters cast their ballots from 07:00 until closing at 21:00.

Both young and older residents participated in the elections.

Residents told Rekord about their voting experience and their expectations following the polls.

Eddie Zondi was excited about casting his vote and he said he was voting for change.

Zondi said the youth of Mamelodi need to cast their votes, stop taking matters lightly, and vote for a better future.

Paulus Chauke of Mamelodi West spoke about the importance of voting and said everyone needs to participate.

Chauke said without a vote there will be no change, adding that casting a ballot makes a difference in many people’s lives.

Youth and service delivery take centre stage

Happy Mawelele said he hopes his vote will make a difference and that his party wins the local government elections.

Mawelele said the youth of Mamelodi must exercise their democratic right to vote.

He added that he hoped his party would bring change and create more jobs for the youth of South Africa.

Pensioner Egness Sepeng from Mamelodi West also exercised her democratic right by casting her vote.

Another pensioner Herman Khoza from Mamelodi also exercised his democratic right on Wednesday by casting his vote.

Khoza’s vote is not only about electing a councillor of his choice, but also about determining who will represent communities, oversee municipal service delivery, and hold municipal administrations accountable.

Bronson Mabuya of Mamelodi East said he was proud to cast his vote, hoping that the best party will win and govern to bring about change.

Mabuya said it had been years since the country entered democracy, adding that he hoped the ballots cast would bring meaningful change as people continued to complain about lack of progress.

Police visibility was maintained at all voting stations to monitor the situation across Mamelodi and Nellmapius.

Party representatives were also present to ensure that the election process proceeded smoothly.

Paulos Chauke voted



Bronson Mabuya voted

Pensioner Egness Sepeng voted



Happy Mawelele voted

Eddie Zondi show off his thumb after casting his vote.



Herman Khoza voted



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