Pretoria East police operation leads to hundreds of arrests

A total of 444 suspects were arrested during a multidisciplinary Operation Shanela crackdown in the Silverton and Garsfontein policing precincts on Saturday, 17 October, as police intensified efforts to combat crime across Pretoria.

The operation targeted wanted suspects, serious and violent crime, illegal immigration, drug-related activities and liquor outlets suspected of failing to comply with the law.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Tshwane District to prevent crime and enforce the law.

“Ahead of Saturday’s operation, Tshwane District detectives conducted targeted tracing operations on Friday evening to locate suspects wanted in connection with various criminal offences.”

“The tracing operations resulted in the arrest of 353 wanted suspects, including one wanted for murder, six for attempted murder, three for armed robbery, nine for rape and 93 in connection with gender-based violence-related offences,” van Dyk said.

The broader Operation Shanela crackdown on Saturday involved several enforcement activities, resulting in further arrests and interventions across the two policing precincts.

As part of efforts to address immigration-related offences, 57 undocumented foreign nationals were detained and handed over to immigration officials for further processing.

The police operation.

Photo: Supplied

“Two people were also arrested and fined for employing undocumented foreign nationals,” van Dyk said.

Law enforcement teams also inspected 13 liquor establishments in the precincts. One outlet was closed for failing to comply with the Liquor Act, and 24 690 ml of alcohol was confiscated.

“Two people were also arrested and fined for illegal gambling,” he said.

Visible policing operations were conducted concurrently, including roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and patrols in identified crime hotspots.

“Six motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police searched 420 people and 69 vehicles. The vehicles were also checked to establish whether they had been reported stolen,” van Dyk said.

Seven people were arrested for drinking in public, while two were arrested for indecent exposure.

Further tracing operations led to the arrest of three suspects wanted for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one for theft, one for armed robbery, three for business burglaries and two for burglaries at residential properties.

Van Dyk said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to address criminal activity and strengthen law enforcement in the district.

The police operation.

Photo: Supplied



Thine commended all SAPS members and participating law enforcement partners for their dedication and commitment to fighting crime.

“Thine acknowledged their efforts and commitment to carrying out their duties despite the unfavourable weather conditions experienced during the operation,” van Dyk said.

ALSO READ: Woman with stab wound to head found in ditch in Kilner Park

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel