Community organisations unite to protect Danville pets against rabies

More than 100 animals received vaccinations during a recent free rabies vaccination drive for Danville pets.

Geseënde Hande NPC and Unchain Our Children (UOC), alongside the Arcadia CID and Tsotsoletso Operations, held the drive, underscoring the organisations’ strong community orientation and commitment to practical support.

Catherine Keyworth, Arcadia CID manager and Tsotsoletso Operations and Development executive, secured backing for the drive.

A longstanding supporter of UOC, her consistent efforts continue to benefit the communities the organisation serves.

Reflecting on the initiative, she said: “For me, this is simply about caring for our community and the animals that are part of it. A rabies vaccination can make such a difference, and when people and organisations come together, we can make that kind of care accessible to those who need it most.”

Drive provides veterinary care and checks

Vaccinations were not the only services available during the drive, as dogs and cats also enjoyed deworming treatment, tick and flea treatment, basic pet health checks, education and care advice, and a few extra goodies too.

For Dr Roy Page, a veterinarian at Menlyn Vet Practice, the importance of rabies vaccination is personal.

“Rabies prevention is deeply personal to me,” said Page. “I was once bitten by a rabid animal, and prompt post-exposure treatment and vaccination protected my life. Prevention is one of the most powerful tools we have, and in the case of rabies, it can quite literally save lives.”

Support for the initiative has been strengthened by community response during Rabies Awareness Month.

Menlyn Vet Practice received substantial client donations representing 351 vaccination doses at Menlyn alone, before contributions through Moreletapark Animal Hospital & De Katz Hotel and Faerie Glen Animal Clinic are included.

The veterinary group has also undertaken to match every donation received.

Wayne van Onselen, founder and executive director of UOC, expressed deep gratitude to the sponsors and donors. “Their contributions display tangible care for the vulnerable communities we serve,” he said.

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