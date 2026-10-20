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More than 100 police-issued rounds found at former general’s Centurion home

More than 100 police-issued rounds were found at a former general’s Centurion home during a search linked to a murder investigation.

3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
More than 100 police-issued rounds found at former general’s Centurion home
More than 100 rounds of SAPS-issued ammunition were found at a former police general’s Centurion home, according to police. Photo: Stock

More than 100 police-issued rounds of ammunition found at a former police general’s Centurion home have led to his arrest for alleged unlawful possession.

The 57-year-old is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today, October 20.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the ammunition included R5 and 9mm rounds issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Members of the SAPS National Cold Case Unit discovered the ammunition during a search and seizure operation at his home on July 6.

Mathe said investigators also seized documents and electronic devices believed to be relevant to the investigation into the murder of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

The statement did not indicate that the former general had been charged in connection with Mfazi’s murder.

According to Mathe, the former general left the SAPS in 2009 and had no valid reason to possess the police-issued ammunition.

He faces a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition in contravention of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

Also read: Biker killed, another injured in Pretoria pub shooting

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3 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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