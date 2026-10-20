Watch: South African Guide-Dogs Association supports hundreds towards independent living

Before an assistance dog can help change someone’s life, there is a long journey of training, patience and dedication.

At the South African Guide-Dogs Association, that journey starts from when the puppies are a few weeks old. They are raised, socialised and carefully assessed before beginning their formal training at around 12 months old. From there, they spend another six to nine months learning the skills they need to support their future owners. In total, the journey from puppy to qualified assistance dog takes an average of 18 to 24 months.

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Diverse roles for assistance dogs

Each dog is matched to a person based on their individual needs; there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Guide dogs learn to navigate obstacles, indicate steps and even work safely around traffic. Service dogs can learn to retrieve objects, open doors and switch lights on and off. Autism support dogs can provide safety, companionship and comfort to children who need them. It is a remarkable amount of work that goes into ensuring that a guide dog is ready to help those in need experience freedom and independence.

Reaching hundreds across South Africa

Approximately 270 assistance dogs are currently active in service, supporting people across South Africa. The South African Guide-Dogs Association’s impact extends beyond its dogs. In the 2024/25 financial year, its orientation and mobility programme reached 936 clients through awareness programmes and practical training. During the same year, 48 assistance dogs graduated and were paired with clients around the country.

These numbers represent the journeys made a little easier, everyday experiences made more accessible and people given greater confidence to navigate the world around them.

Because sometimes, changing a life begins with raising a puppy.

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