Pretoria mother of two still missing three weeks later

Pretoria woman Serah-Lee Venter, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains missing three weeks after she was last seen in Theresapark.

Three weeks after Pretoria woman and mother of two Serah-Lee Venter disappeared, her family is still searching for answers.

The 27-year-old was last seen in Theresapark on Tuesday, September 29. Today, October 20, marks exactly three weeks since she was last seen.

Venter has dyed blonde hair and green eyes. Her family is appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has information about her whereabouts to come forward.

According to the earlier missing person appeal, her photograph is being circulated in the hope that someone will recognise her and provide information that could help locate her.

Residents of Theresapark, Pretoria North, Akasia and surrounding communities are urged to help keep the search visible by sharing her photograph.

Someone may have seen Venter since September 29 without knowing she was missing.

According to information supplied in the earlier appeal, her disappearance was recorded with police. The family provided Occurrence Book reference number 757/10/2026. No formal case number was supplied in that appeal.

Anyone with information about Venter’s whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen her, can call or WhatsApp 076 905 8874.

Information can also be reported to the nearest police station, quoting the OB reference number.

Members of the public are urged to report relevant information directly and avoid circulating rumours or unconfirmed sightings.

Also read: Here is the SASSA payment dates for November

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