AfriForum stages mock construction site outside Tshwane House over Lynnwood Road delays

Civil rights group AfriForum and its youth wing staged a mock construction site outside Tshwane House to demand answers from the City of Tshwane over delays to the Lynnwood Road upgrade.

The demonstration featured safety tape, scaffolding, machinery and road workers to highlight ongoing disruptions for motorists and pedestrians.

According to AfriForum Tshwane spokesperson Maree van den Berg, the project was initially scheduled for completion in October 2025.

Van den Berg said they submitted enquiries in September regarding progress, safety measures, delays and expenditure, but received no response.

“Residents were frustrated by the noise, traffic congestion and safety risks associated with the roadworks,” said Van den Berg.

City targets 2027 for completion

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed the project is 90% complete, with a revised contractual completion date of March 31, 2027.

Mashigo said outstanding work includes stormwater infrastructure, earthworks, asphalt paving, resurfacing sections of Lynnwood Road and completing minor items.

“The extension was necessitated by factors including the approval processes, land acquisition delays, additional stormwater requirements and third-party service relocations,” Mashigo said.

The relocation of fibre-optic and medium-voltage infrastructure by external service providers also contributed to the delays.

Mashigo said no penalties or liquidated damages had been imposed on the contractor because the delays were beyond its control.

“The approved contract value, including variations, stands at R171m, while R141.8m has been certified for payment. The city’s estimated final project cost is R171m.”

AfriForum Youth spokesperson Hanno Koster said motorists and pedestrians continued to struggle with the construction site daily.

Metro defends site safety

The metro confirmed a fatal incident occurred on July 11, when a member of the public reportedly fell into a deep excavation outside working hours.

Mashigo said safety measures include demarcated pedestrian pathways, barricades around excavations and flag personnel at key intersections.

“The city conducts monthly occupational health and safety inspections through an independent agent. No significant safety non-compliances had been reported recently,” Mashigo said.

The metro has also received complaints about stored construction material and pedestrian safety.

Mashigo said the city continues monitoring progress through regular meetings with the contractor and relevant stakeholders to minimise further delays.

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