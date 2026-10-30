PEP and TOPS robbery suspects arrested in Tshwane police crackdown

Several suspects allegedly involved in a series of PEP and TOPS robberies have been arrested during a Tshwane police crackdown that also disrupted an alleged plan to target a PEP store in Mabopane.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the Tshwane Murder and Robbery Unit had linked the suspects to 26 business robbery cases across Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Van Dyk said the targeted retailers included PEP Stores, PEP Cell, PEP Home and TOPS at SPAR, where cash, money vouchers and alcohol were reportedly stolen.

One suspect had previously been arrested but allegedly escaped from the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court. Police believe he continued participating in robberies after the escape.

According to Van Dyk, the investigation gained momentum in July when officers identified a suspect believed to be linked to the alleged robbery syndicate.

The suspect was arrested in September, and police recovered a vehicle allegedly used in the crimes.

Investigators analysed CCTV footage from the affected businesses, helping them identify additional suspects and establish their alleged involvement.

Van Dyk said officers arrested a suspect at his mother’s residence in Temba on Monday, October 26.

Further interviews and investigative follow-ups provided information about the whereabouts of another suspect allegedly involved in numerous business robberies across Tshwane and Johannesburg.

After verifying the information, officers launched an operation in Pretoria Central on Wednesday, October 28.

Van Dyk said investigators uncovered an alleged plan to rob a PEP store in Mabopane during the operation. Two suspects had allegedly arranged to meet before proceeding to the store.

The operational team positioned themselves to monitor the suspects’ movements and arrested one suspect before the alleged planned robbery could take place.

Further follow-ups led investigators to KwaMhlanga, where local police had arrested another suspect in connection with possession of an unlicensed firearm and an attempted business robbery.

Members of the Tshwane unit travelled to KwaMhlanga, where arrangements were made to bring the suspect back to Tshwane to face the relevant charges.

Van Dyk said 13 of the 26 business robbery cases were already on the court roll. The remaining cases would be enrolled once investigations were finalised.

An identification parade will also be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

Van Dyk said Tshwane district commissioner Major General Samuel Thine commended the unit for its dedication and persistence in tracing the suspects.

Thine praised the team’s investigative work, gathering and verification of intelligence, and coordination of operations across different policing areas.

He said investigations involving suspects linked to multiple cases required patience, determination and teamwork.

Thine encouraged the officers to maintain their commitment as they continued the outstanding investigations and worked towards securing successful prosecutions.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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