Fire breaks out at China Mall, copper burning suspected

A fire broke out at China Mall on Friday morning, October 30, with initial information suggesting it may have started in the old cinema or theatre area.

According to the Kameeldrift CPF, the fire was reported at approximately 06:50. The CPF Reaction Team and fire brigade were dispatched to respond.

The CPF said it was suspected that cables may have been burned to recover copper. However, the exact cause of the fire had not been confirmed.

The CPF warned that burning cables to recover copper is extremely dangerous and can lead to fires, toxic smoke and serious damage to property.

Community members were urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

The update did not provide details about possible injuries, the extent of the damage or whether the fire had been extinguished.

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