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Fire breaks out at China Mall, copper burning suspected

A fire at China Mall prompted an emergency response on Friday morning, with the CPF flagging suspected cable burning as a possible cause.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Fire breaks out at China Mall, copper burning suspected
Firefighters respond to a fire at China Mall on Friday morning, October 30. The cause has not yet been confirmed. Photos: Kameeldrift CPF

A fire broke out at China Mall on Friday morning, October 30, with initial information suggesting it may have started in the old cinema or theatre area.

According to the Kameeldrift CPF, the fire was reported at approximately 06:50. The CPF Reaction Team and fire brigade were dispatched to respond.

The CPF said it was suspected that cables may have been burned to recover copper. However, the exact cause of the fire had not been confirmed.

The CPF warned that burning cables to recover copper is extremely dangerous and can lead to fires, toxic smoke and serious damage to property.

Community members were urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

The update did not provide details about possible injuries, the extent of the damage or whether the fire had been extinguished.

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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