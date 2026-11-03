Here is the official petrol price for November
Petrol drops by just 1c per litre, while diesel falls by up to R1.20 from November 4. Here are the official fuel price adjustments.
Petrol prices will decrease by one cent per litre, while diesel prices will drop by up to R1.20 per litre from Wednesday, November 4.
The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced the following fuel price adjustments for November:
|Fuel
|Adjustment
|Petrol 93
|Decrease of 1c per litre
|Petrol 95
|Decrease of 1c per litre
|Diesel 0.05% sulphur
|Decrease of R1.10 per litre
|Diesel 0.005% sulphur
|Decrease of R1.20 per litre
|Illuminating paraffin, wholesale
|Increase of R2.75 per litre
|LPG, Gauteng
|Increase of R1.83 per kilogram
Inland motorists, including those in Pretoria, will pay R29.87 per litre for 93 petrol and R30.24 for 95 petrol. Coastal prices will be R29.08 and R29.37 respectively.
According to the department, average Brent crude prices rose from $101 to $108 per barrel during the review period, while the rand weakened against the dollar.
The slate levy will increase by 48.18c to 135.84c per litre.
The adjustments incorporate temporary general fuel levy reductions of R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3 for diesel.
Diesel adjustments apply to wholesale prices; prices charged at individual filling stations will differ.
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