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Here is the official petrol price for November

Petrol drops by just 1c per litre, while diesel falls by up to R1.20 from November 4. Here are the official fuel price adjustments.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here is the official petrol price for November
Petrol prices decrease by 1c per litre and diesel by up to R1.20 from November 4. Photo: Stock

Petrol prices will decrease by one cent per litre, while diesel prices will drop by up to R1.20 per litre from Wednesday, November 4.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced the following fuel price adjustments for November:

FuelAdjustment
Petrol 93Decrease of 1c per litre
Petrol 95Decrease of 1c per litre
Diesel 0.05% sulphurDecrease of R1.10 per litre
Diesel 0.005% sulphurDecrease of R1.20 per litre
Illuminating paraffin, wholesaleIncrease of R2.75 per litre
LPG, GautengIncrease of R1.83 per kilogram

Inland motorists, including those in Pretoria, will pay R29.87 per litre for 93 petrol and R30.24 for 95 petrol. Coastal prices will be R29.08 and R29.37 respectively.

According to the department, average Brent crude prices rose from $101 to $108 per barrel during the review period, while the rand weakened against the dollar.

The slate levy will increase by 48.18c to 135.84c per litre.

The adjustments incorporate temporary general fuel levy reductions of R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3 for diesel.

Diesel adjustments apply to wholesale prices; prices charged at individual filling stations will differ.

Also read: Brutal farm attack: Elderly couple burned, beaten as attackers tried to cut off wife’s nipples with bolt cutters

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7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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