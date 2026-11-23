Pretoria residents hoping to catch November’s Beaver supermoon should look towards the east-northeast shortly after sunset on Tuesday, November 24. ‘

The moon is due to rise at 18:49, about 10 minutes after sunset.

In its latest update, Vox Weather highlighted severe thunderstorm warnings across central and eastern parts of South Africa on Monday and Tuesday.

The forecaster expects most storms to clear on Tuesday evening, which could give Pretoria residents a chance to see the supermoon if clouds break over the city.

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome puts the exact time of the full moon at 16:53 South African time, while it is still below Pretoria’s horizon.

It will still look full when it rises. For a clear view of the moonrise, choose a spot where trees and buildings don’t block the east-northeastern horizon. If clouds obscure it at 18:49, try looking again later in the evening.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is full near its closest point to Earth in its orbit. It can look slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

NASA says this is the first of three consecutive supermoons, with the next two following in December and January.

November’s full moon is traditionally known as the Beaver Moon. The Old Farmer’s Almanac links the name to the time of year when beavers in North America prepare for winter.

Also read: Pretoria mother of two still missing three weeks later

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