Moya warns Marabastad traders against stall extortion scam

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has clarified the metro’s stance on space allocation at the newly constructed Marabastad stalls after bribery claims were noted by the municipality.

She said she had been tagged in numerous social media posts regarding the allocation of the stalls built recently.

Moya said the traders who will occupy the space are on an agreed list that has already been drafted. There is excess space that will be given to traders. Criteria have been devised for who will benefit, based not on names, but on what and how applicants trade.

Strict process for stall allocation

“I’m hearing that there are people who think that they can take over the work of the municipality, going around and soliciting bribes, making people pay for those stalls with the promise that they will be allocated to them,” said Moya.

“I can tell you now that is not going to happen. Please don’t give people your money unless they are registered City of Tshwane officials, putting a contract in front of you, with the R129 you must pay for those stalls.”

Moya said they are not launching these stalls “until a fair process is conducted to the satisfaction of all traders”.

She called out groups hijacking the projects.

“I want to assure Marabastad that nothing will happen that isn’t fair or transparent. We promised you that we will be ethical in this process. One thing I don’t do is cave to the silly pressure of people who want to derail [us]. First, they stopped that project for three months; now they want to derail it further. If you have taken people’s money, please return that money because you will not be in charge of the allocation of these stalls,” she warned.

By-law regulations govern compliance

Earlier this year on March 11, the Tshwane metro announced its intention to develop 60 new stalls in a space adjacent to the Tshwane Retail Market, to further formalise trading in Marabastad.

The mayor has taken a firm stance that traders allocated to these stalls must be South African.

The stalls align with the Informal Trading and Township Economy By-law, which council passed in October 2025.

In late August, 77 informal traders received their trading permits under the informal economy by-law in Olievenhoutbosch.

The regulations intend to ensure that informal businesses operate in appropriate spaces while receiving support from the municipality.

To qualify for a permit, applicants must attend a free compliance training workshop and, under the new by-law, be a South African citizen.

Watch here:

https://x.com/nasiphim/status/2116512457610998196/video/1

Counterfeit goods inside the Marabastad stalls. Photo: Facebook/SAPS



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