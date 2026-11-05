Centurion school sinkhole halts R42.6m project

A sinkhole at Lyttelton Primary School in Centurion has halted a R42.6m refurbishment project, leaving classrooms incomplete and the infrastructure department unable to confirm a completion date.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) said work was on hold while it sought funding for geological studies to determine the extent of the formation.

Gauteng DID MEC spokesperson Theo Nkonki told Rekord the department was working with the Gauteng Department of Education to secure funding.

”Before the study is completed, we will not know the extent of the damage the sinkhole has caused. We are working to avail funds for us to undertake a geological study of the sinkhole before we can be specific about any costs that are related,” Nkonki said.

Although the sinkhole affected one section of the school, its underground extent could be larger than visible.

Construction cannot continue elsewhere until the department establishes whether surrounding ground is stable.

Nkonki said continuing construction with heavy equipment before understanding the formation’s extent could pose a safety risk.

Geological investigations would establish whether it could extend beyond the affected area.

”Normally, how they form is that it will be limited to one area. But that’s why the study becomes very important, so that we know that this thing is not going to widen,” he said.

Safety risks and stalled timelines

The findings would guide adjustments to the construction programme and determine which parts could safely proceed.

In February, the department told Rekord that refurbishment, which began on March 9, 2025, was about 28% complete.

Nkonki confirmed that about R11.2m had been spent on the project, valued at R42.6m.

The refurbishment aims to improve the learning environment and address infrastructure problems on the school’s dolomitic site.

Work includes upgrades to classrooms, ablution facilities, a computer laboratory, a combi court and a tennis court. It also covers civil services, mechanical and electrical installations, architectural finishing, water storage facilities and a pump station.

Subcontractor payment disputes

Nkonki previously attributed delays to non-payment of local labourers and subcontractors, which affected productivity and led to replacements.

The department introduced a multidisciplinary Infrastructure Delivery A-Team to strengthen oversight, improve co-ordination and intervene in struggling projects.

Nkonki expected completion by July 2026. That deadline has passed, and the project remains unfinished.

He confirmed expenditure remained at about R11.2m, with no work carried out.

He did not provide an updated completion percentage or breakdown of outstanding work.

Nor did he indicate when study funding would be secured, investigations would begin, or construction would resume.

Classrooms left unusable

Ward 57 councillor Jack Page said the sinkhole had formed outside the parking area, near a classroom block.

The area was currently unused, and the classroom block could not be occupied, he said.

Page said the renovation remained incomplete months after its expected completion date, while the sinkhole still needed attention.

”I will escalate these issues to seek answers and action,” he said.

”Our learners deserve safe, proper classrooms, and parents and teachers deserve answers.”

Rekord has contacted the Gauteng Department of Education for comment on its work with DID to address the situation and ensure learners’ safety. Its response is outstanding.

The sinkhole at Lyttelton Primary School.

Teachers and learners are using mobile classrooms.

Photo: File

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