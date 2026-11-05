R241m boost to finish stalled Mamelodi Magistrate's Court

A total of R241.26m has been allocated to finish the stalled Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court following years of construction stoppages and a terminated contract.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson and Deputy Chief Justice Dunstan Mlambo announced the appointment of a new contractor on October 29 during an oversight visit to assess the facility.

The project on Tsamaya Road in the Tsakane section of Mamelodi East is expected to reach completion by October 2028.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has brought the project under direct management to strengthen oversight, identify risks early and ensure contractor accountability.

Its new Integrated Social Facilitation Framework will support proactive community engagement and help prevent disruptions.

The project reflects Macpherson’s commitment to changing how the department operates by tackling stalled infrastructure, intervening early and seeking to recover losses from previous contractor failures.

Ministry targets community and contractor oversight

Macpherson said planning began in 2007, with the original contract awarded in 2013 for completion in 2016.

Delays, construction stoppages and poor performance led the department to cancel the contract in October 2023, when about 60% of the build was finished.

Macpherson said renewed efforts enabled construction to restart on October 7 after a new contractor was appointed.

“The new contract is valued at R241.26m, including VAT, and provides for a 24-month construction period with completion scheduled for October 2028,” he said.

To strengthen oversight, the department has placed the build under direct management, using its own architect as principal agent until it procures a replacement architect.

Macpherson said this model focuses on monitoring site progress, resolving technical hurdles early and holding the contractor to contractual terms.

The department is also applying lessons from the previous contract through a stronger approach to community engagement.

Under the framework, officials aim to engage residents early, manage expectations and resolve community issues before they disrupt building operations.

This includes strengthening communication with local communities and promoting transparent processes for local employment and subcontracting opportunities.

Macpherson said the intervention forms part of a wider commitment to reform departmental infrastructure delivery through strict accountability and proactive management.

“I appreciated the support of the Deputy Chief Justice as the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court demonstrates why we cannot allow critical public infrastructure to remain unfinished for years while communities wait for the services they need,” Macpherson said.

“Although we cannot change the history of this project, we have a responsibility to ensure that it is completed and put to use.

“Our focus is now on holding the contractor accountable, addressing challenges early and ensuring that this facility is delivered on time and within budget.”

He and Mlambo will personally oversee the project to ensure completion, Macpherson said.

He concluded that the department is taking legal steps to quantify and recover losses from the failed contract.

Construction site for the new Mamelodi Magistrate Court.

: Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson at the construction site of the new Mamelodi Magistrate Court.



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