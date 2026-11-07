DA leads Tshwane election results as coalition talks loom

With 100% of the votes counted by 7 November and all proportional-representation (PR) seats allocated, the DA emerged as the biggest party in the City of Tshwane.

According to the IEC dashboard at 13:07 on 7 November, the DA secured 74 council seats and 34.37% of the vote. ActionSA secured 48 seats and 22.08%, while the ANC obtained 44 seats and 20.22%.

These totals include both ward and PR seats.

The Freedom Front Plus secured 17 PR seats and 7.63% of the vote, while the EFF obtained 13 PR seats and 5.77%.

Other parties securing PR seats were MKP (4), SACP (3) and PA (2).

Rise, SPPSA, AIC, ACDP, Mayibuye, ATM, Bosa, SDP and UAT each secured one PR seat.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.42%, compared with 44.99% in the 2021 local government elections.

Tshwane has 214 council seats, comprising 107 ward councillors elected directly by residents and 107 proportional-representation councillors allocated according to the parties’ share of the vote.

Speaking before the PR seats were allocated, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party was eagerly awaiting the announcement. “We want to thank voters for the vote of confidence in Dr Nasiphi Moya.’

ActionSA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Henriette Frölich said “in 2021, we did not win any wards, but instead got 19 Proportional Representation (PR) seats. All wards had either ANC and DA ward councillors. Now we have 27 ward councillors. Not too bad for a six-year-old party.”

Beaumont added: “We are mindful that we still have a long way to go. We are glad that we have strong prospects for negotiations for a coalition.”

Beaumont said ActionSA was encouraged by its support across Tshwane, particularly in Atteridgeville.

“We are encouraged by the support ActionSA has received across Tshwane, particularly in Atteridgeville. We thank residents for placing their trust in us and in the work led by Dr Nasiphi Moya to keep fixing our city.”

ActionSA provided a list of 27 wards across Tshwane where it recorded support. These include Ward 3 in Pretoria West, Ward 4 in The Orchards and Akasia, Ward 7 in Lotus Gardens and Ward 16 in Mamelodi East.

The party also identified wards 20 and 21 in Mabopane, wards 30 and 32 in Ga-Rankuwa, and wards 33, 34, 35 and 36 in Soshanguve. Ward 37 covers Soshanguve South and Rosslyn, while Ward 38 includes Mamelodi and Nellmapius.

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the party had aimed for an outright majority but acknowledged that the results meant it would have to consider its options.

“I am not completely happy, if I am honest. We wanted that majority. What is interesting, however, is our growth since the previous election, as well as the significantly higher voter turnout.”

Brink said the party’s voter support had grown in every township ward in Tshwane, providing a platform on which to build.

“We also achieved a voting percentage of 15% in Hammanskraal.”

He said the growth in support was important because it strengthened the party’s position during negotiations.

“In the bigger picture, the growth and percentage support is important to us because it strengthens our position at the national negotiating table on the local election, where we will also be represented by party leaders such as Geordin Hill-Lewis.”

Brink also welcomed the DA’s victory in Eersterust, saying the community was particularly close to his heart.

“I am overjoyed by the DA’s victory in Eersterust. This community is close to my heart. Many of the people who worked hard for our campaign are young people from Eersterust. We will work extremely hard to justify the trust voters have placed in us.”

Brink said the DA would accept the outcome of the election and work within the democratic process.

“In a democracy, you have to play the cards dealt to you by the voters, and this is what we will do. We approach coalition negotiations with humility, openness, but also principled determination.”

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the party wanted to bring parties together around a shared programme of good governance.

“We seek partners committed to bringing integrity to local government, stable government, zero tolerance for corruption, merit-based appointments, sound financial management and measurable improvements in basic services for all residents.”

ANC spokesperson Joel Masilela said the party had identified alleged discrepancies nationally and in Tshwane and intended to refer its concerns to its legal team.

“As the ANC, we need to express our concern that there are discrepancies countrywide, as well as in Tshwane, that we have picked up. We are taking these to our legal team to investigate, as we feel we might have lost support that was not accounted for. In Tshwane, we found voters who were not registered, even though they had gone through the processes, only to arrive at a voting station and find that their names were not on the list.”

Masilela said the party would consult its legal team about how to take the matter forward through the relevant processes.

“We want to know what was at play in these elections. We need to protect our democracy and will use legal processes to do so. We will trust our legal teams to raise these concerns with the IEC.”

Comment was requested from the IEC regarding the ANC’s allegations. Its response will be included once received.

A final announcement on the election results will be made on Sunday, 8 November.

Also read: Coalition talks loom as Tshwane vote count shifts balance of power

ALSO: DA leads Tshwane vote count as ActionSA wins key wards

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