Snow possible in Lesotho – will Pretoria feel the chill?

Pretoria residents should prepare for thundershowers and a cooler start to the week, while possible snowfall over Lesotho’s highest mountains raises questions about whether the capital could also experience wintry conditions.

The current Pretoria forecast points to rain and a drop in temperatures.

According to the Met Office forecast checked on Sunday, November 8, Pretoria can expect a daytime maximum of around 25°C, with sunny conditions giving way to thundershowers around lunchtime. Temperatures are expected to fall to about 13°C overnight.

Monday, November 9, is forecast to remain relatively mild, reaching around 24°C. Cloudy conditions should give way to sunny intervals later in the morning, offering some improvement after Sunday’s unsettled weather.

Meanwhile, ECMWF-based mountain forecasts published by Snow Now indicate possible snowfall over Thabana Ntlenyana, Lesotho’s highest peak, on Sunday. The guidance places the potential snow mainly over high mountain terrain and represents a forecast rather than confirmed snowfall.

For Pretoria residents, the available forecasts suggest the immediate concerns are thundershowers and cooler overnight conditions. They do not establish that the weather responsible for possible Lesotho snow will bring a severe cold spell to the capital.

Residents travelling towards Lesotho or the Drakensberg should check destination forecasts and road conditions before leaving, particularly if their plans include high mountain routes.

Those staying in Pretoria should keep an eye on updated forecasts when planning outdoor activities on Sunday.

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